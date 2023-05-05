Piper Sandler Cuts TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) Price Target to $46.00

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Piper Sandler from $59.00 to $46.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.

TCBK has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com downgraded TriCo Bancshares from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on TriCo Bancshares from $61.00 to $52.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Raymond James reduced their price target on TriCo Bancshares from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Stephens decreased their target price on TriCo Bancshares from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TriCo Bancshares has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $51.20.

NASDAQ:TCBK opened at $29.26 on Monday. TriCo Bancshares has a 1-year low of $28.66 and a 1-year high of $58.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $971.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 0.56.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. TriCo Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.50%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TCBK. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of TriCo Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at $10,502,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TriCo Bancshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,030,099,000,000. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in TriCo Bancshares in the third quarter worth $5,823,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 14.8% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 932,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,657,000 after buying an additional 120,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in TriCo Bancshares by 9.8% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 939,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,614,000 after purchasing an additional 84,055 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

TriCo Bancshares is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to retail customers and small to medium-sized businesses. It offers personal and business accounts, personal and business loans and credit, and personal and business services. The company was founded on October 13, 1981 and is headquartered in Chico, CA.

