Piper Sandler Increases Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Price Target to $2,583.00

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $2,524.00 to $2,583.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price target indicates a potential downside of 0.79% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on BKNG. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,050.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,670.00 to $2,950.00 in a research report on Friday. Argus raised their price objective on Booking from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Booking from $2,650.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Booking from $2,785.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,733.19.

Booking Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $2,603.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $96.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.43, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.33. Booking has a 12 month low of $1,616.85 and a 12 month high of $2,731.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,582.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,275.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56.

Insider Buying and Selling at Booking

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $24.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $20.97 by $3.77. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 107.86% and a net margin of 17.89%. The company’s revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $15.83 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Booking will post 130.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 427 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,427.11, for a total transaction of $1,036,375.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 42,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,241,947.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 42 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,680.32, for a total value of $112,573.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 527 shares in the company, valued at $1,412,528.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 427 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,427.11, for a total value of $1,036,375.97. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,241,947.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,397 shares of company stock valued at $6,117,981 in the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Booking

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Booking in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,068,137,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Booking by 266,957.5% in the 1st quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 389,904 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 389,758 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Booking by 15,671.5% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 334,041 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $886,014,000 after buying an additional 331,923 shares in the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD bought a new stake in shares of Booking during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $452,154,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Booking by 3,557.5% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 142,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $333,870,000 after acquiring an additional 138,279 shares in the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

