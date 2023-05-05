Piper Sandler Trims Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) Target Price to $30.00

Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler from $36.00 to $30.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Southern First Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Southern First Bancshares from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th.

Southern First Bancshares Stock Down 8.0 %

Shares of SFST stock opened at $21.33 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Southern First Bancshares has a 1 year low of $20.75 and a 1 year high of $49.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.66 million, a P/E ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 0.80.

In other news, insider William M. Aiken III acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.21 per share, for a total transaction of $38,210.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 7,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $298,038. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Director Anna T. Locke bought 675 shares of Southern First Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $40.70 per share, with a total value of $27,472.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,181.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider William M. Aiken III bought 1,000 shares of Southern First Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.21 per share, with a total value of $38,210.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 7,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $298,038. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought 9,553 shares of company stock worth $289,943 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.34% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SFST. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Southern First Bancshares by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,002 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Southern First Bancshares by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,441 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Southern First Bancshares by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,948 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Southern First Bancshares by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,032 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its holdings in Southern First Bancshares by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,284 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Southern First Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the business of accepting demand deposits and savings deposits insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC), and the provision of commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans to the general public. The company was founded in March 1999 and is headquartered in Greenville, SC.

