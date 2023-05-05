Pirate Chain Trading Down 10.5% This Week (ARRR)

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 5th. One Pirate Chain coin can currently be purchased for $0.30 or 0.00001033 BTC on exchanges. Pirate Chain has a total market capitalization of $59.66 million and approximately $67,377.76 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Pirate Chain has traded down 10.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Pirate Chain alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.95 or 0.00125578 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.95 or 0.00047404 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.46 or 0.00032138 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001078 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000860 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Pirate Chain Profile

Pirate Chain (CRYPTO:ARRR) is a dPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 29th, 2018. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 196,199,290 coins. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is https://reddit.com/r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Pirate Chain is medium.com/piratechain. Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @piratechain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Pirate Chain is pirate.black.

Buying and Selling Pirate Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2018 with the primary goal of being the most private and secure digital currency, Pirate Chain strives to protect the financial privacy of every user in the world. Pirate Chain achieves this by employing the strongest and most acclaimed privacy protocol in the industry, and couples this with an unassailable strategy implementation. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pirate Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pirate Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pirate Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pirate Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.