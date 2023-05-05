Pitney Bowes Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:PBI)

Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 4th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the technology company on Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.92%.
Pitney Bowes has a payout ratio of 90.9% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities analysts expect Pitney Bowes to earn $0.30 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 66.7%.
Pitney Bowes Stock Performance
NYSE:PBI opened at $2.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.82. The company has a market cap of $506.67 million, a P/E ratio of 13.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.17. Pitney Bowes has a fifty-two week low of $2.30 and a fifty-two week high of $5.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.84.
Institutional Trading of Pitney Bowes
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBI. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Pitney Bowes by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,986,689 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711,020 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Pitney Bowes by 90.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,769,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,202,000 after acquiring an additional 839,836 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Pitney Bowes by 43.7% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,548,999 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,886,000 after acquiring an additional 471,172 shares in the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Pitney Bowes in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,194,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Pitney Bowes by 70.7% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,007,249 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,239,000 after acquiring an additional 417,263 shares in the last quarter. 72.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com lowered Pitney Bowes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th.
Pitney Bowes Company Profile
Pitney Bowes, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of products and solutions in the commerce industry. It operates through the following segments: Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and Send Technology (SendTech) Solutions. The Global Ecommerce segment includes products and services that facilitate domestic retail and ecommerce shipping solutions, including fulfillment and returns, and global cross-border ecommerce transactions.
