Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.05), Briefing.com reports. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 10.61% and a negative return on equity of 65.39%. The firm had revenue of $222.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. Planet Fitness’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. Planet Fitness updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.18-$2.23 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:PLNT traded up $1.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $69.53. 2,569,161 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 968,561. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.46. Planet Fitness has a 12-month low of $54.15 and a 12-month high of $85.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of 59.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.30.

A number of brokerages have commented on PLNT. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $93.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on Planet Fitness in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Planet Fitness from $90.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Planet Fitness from $105.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.33.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Planet Fitness by 93.2% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Planet Fitness by 23.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Planet Fitness by 357.6% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Planet Fitness by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 801.5% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

Planet Fitness, Inc engages in the operation and franchising of fitness centers. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment includes operations related to the company’s franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

