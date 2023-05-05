Planning Directions Inc. Has $2.59 Million Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS)

Planning Directions Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,182 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF makes up approximately 2.0% of Planning Directions Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Planning Directions Inc. owned about 0.35% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF worth $2,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RHS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 18.6% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF in the first quarter worth about $274,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 22,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,870,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,541,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF stock traded up $1.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $175.91. The company had a trading volume of 21,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,785. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF has a fifty-two week low of $153.20 and a fifty-two week high of $178.08. The company has a market cap of $909.45 million, a P/E ratio of 19.12 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $169.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $169.49.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF Company Profile

Rydex S&P Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) seeks replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Consumer Staples (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Consumer Staples Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as food and drug retailing, beverages, food products, tobacco, household products and personal products that comprise the consumer staples sector of the S&P 500 Index.

