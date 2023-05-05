Planning Directions Inc. Has $361,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Planning Directions Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 23.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,801 shares of the company’s stock after selling 556 shares during the quarter. Planning Directions Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1,090.9% in the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 47.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Surevest LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 65.3% in the 3rd quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VBK traded up $3.41 on Friday, reaching $212.53. 67,937 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 234,647. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $213.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $211.62. The stock has a market cap of $12.86 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $186.95 and a 52-week high of $237.97.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

