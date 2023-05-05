Planning Directions Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV)

Planning Directions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 3,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 51.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 237,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,389,000 after buying an additional 80,630 shares in the last quarter. Matrix Trust Co boosted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 213,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 447.0% in the fourth quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 175,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,899,000 after purchasing an additional 143,541 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 53.5% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 147,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,134,000 after buying an additional 51,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 198.3% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 115,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,942,000 after buying an additional 76,644 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $60.97. 7,198 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,551. The stock has a market cap of $506.05 million, a P/E ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.31. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.69 and a fifty-two week high of $68.50.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (IMCV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Value index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their value characteristics. IMCV was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMCV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.