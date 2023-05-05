Planning Directions Inc. Sells 15,282 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Planning Directions Inc. trimmed its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 52.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,861 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,282 shares during the quarter. Planning Directions Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 62.2% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 18,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after buying an additional 6,984 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 54,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,798,000 after buying an additional 1,668 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 79,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,104,000 after buying an additional 2,492 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 12,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 1,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 40,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after buying an additional 835 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $53.41. The stock had a trading volume of 554,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,636,539. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 12-month low of $51.47 and a 12-month high of $58.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $53.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.67.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.