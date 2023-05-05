Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) Shares Gap Down to $9.57

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $9.57, but opened at $8.97. Playa Hotels & Resorts shares last traded at $9.18, with a volume of 265,225 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PLYA shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Playa Hotels & Resorts from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Playa Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th.

Playa Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.79, a PEG ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Playa Hotels & Resorts ( NASDAQ:PLYA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. The firm had revenue of $273.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.40 million. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 6.62%. The business’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Playa Hotels & Resorts will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Brandon B. Buhler sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.98, for a total transaction of $287,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 107,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $964,990.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Brandon B. Buhler sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.98, for a total transaction of $287,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 107,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $964,990.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.55, for a total transaction of $382,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,654,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,346,015.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 187,000 shares of company stock worth $1,753,560. 6.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 246.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 4,927 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC acquired a new position in Playa Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in the third quarter valued at $69,000. 82.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Playa Hotels & Resorts

Playa Hotels & Resorts NV engages in the operation of hotels and resorts. It owns all-inclusive oceanfront resorts in Cancun, Los Cabos, Montego Bay, Puerto Vallarta, Playa del Carmen, and Cap Cana. The company was founded on March 28, 2013 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

