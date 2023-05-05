PLC Ultima (PLCU) 24-Hour Volume Tops $453,387.17

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded up 23.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 5th. During the last seven days, PLC Ultima has traded up 28.5% against the U.S. dollar. PLC Ultima has a total market cap of $206,105.37 and $453,387.17 worth of PLC Ultima was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PLC Ultima coin can now be bought for approximately $159.38 or 0.00545070 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

PLC Ultima Coin Profile

PLC Ultima’s launch date was December 25th, 2022. PLC Ultima’s total supply is 1,111,760 coins and its circulating supply is 1,293 coins. PLC Ultima’s official Twitter account is @plcu_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. PLC Ultima’s official website is plcultima.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “PLC Ultima is an infrastructure project combining the innovation of the blockchain technology with the stability of dozens of time-tested business models.

PLC Ultima aims to bridge the gap between traditional business and the crypto world. PLCU offers innovative business solutions which enable merchants from around the world to sell their products for cryptocurrencies, interacting with a global audience of crypto enthusiasts.”

PLC Ultima Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PLC Ultima directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PLC Ultima should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PLC Ultima using one of the exchanges listed above.

