Polaris Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:PIF) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

Polaris Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:PIF – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 4th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Friday, May 26th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th.

Polaris Renewable Energy Price Performance

Polaris Renewable Energy stock opened at C$13.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.33. Polaris Renewable Energy has a 12 month low of C$12.72 and a 12 month high of C$23.05. The company has a market capitalization of C$284.54 million, a PE ratio of 84.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$13.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$14.28.

Get Polaris Renewable Energy alerts:

Polaris Renewable Energy (TSE:PIF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C$0.17. The business had revenue of C$22.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$23.75 million. Polaris Renewable Energy had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 0.92%. Analysts expect that Polaris Renewable Energy will post 0.7640643 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Activity

PIF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James cut their target price on Polaris Renewable Energy from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. National Bankshares dropped their target price on Polaris Renewable Energy from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 7th.

In related news, Director Marc Murnaghan bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$13.11 per share, with a total value of C$26,220.00. Insiders own 2.37% of the company’s stock.

About Polaris Renewable Energy

(Get Rating)

Polaris Renewable Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of renewable energy projects in Latin America. The company operates a 72 MW net geothermal facility in Nicaragua; and three run-of-river hydroelectric facilities in Peru with approximately 5 MW net, 8 MW net, and 20 MW net capacity.

Featured Articles

