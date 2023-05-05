Polunin Capital Partners Ltd Makes New Investment in HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA)

Polunin Capital Partners Ltd acquired a new position in shares of HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,205,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,759,000. HUYA accounts for approximately 1.2% of Polunin Capital Partners Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd owned 0.51% of HUYA at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of HUYA by 2,307.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,373,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,082,000 after purchasing an additional 3,233,828 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HUYA by 142.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,127,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,065 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Vision Investment Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of HUYA during the 4th quarter valued at $4,538,000. Twenty Acre Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of HUYA during the 1st quarter valued at $4,177,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HUYA by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,735,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,172,000 after acquiring an additional 805,971 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.84% of the company’s stock.

HUYA has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised HUYA from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $2.30 to $3.00 in a report on Friday, April 14th. HSBC cut their price objective on HUYA from $6.30 to $3.80 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.58.

Shares of HUYA stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 242,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,569,487. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.65. HUYA Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.64 and a 52 week high of $6.49.

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.05. HUYA had a negative return on equity of 3.94% and a negative net margin of 5.19%. The firm had revenue of $304.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.42 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that HUYA Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

HUYA, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development of game live streaming platform. The company provides live streaming content for mobile, personal computer, and console games. It also offers content to other entertainment genres, such as talent shows, anime, and outdoor activities. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

