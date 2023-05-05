Polunin Capital Partners Ltd Purchases Shares of 6,319,328 Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC)

Polunin Capital Partners Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) (TSE:K) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 6,319,328 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,846,000. Kinross Gold comprises 6.5% of Polunin Capital Partners Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KGC. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Kinross Gold by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 118,064 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 4,164 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Kinross Gold in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in Kinross Gold by 0.5% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 721,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,711,000 after acquiring an additional 3,545 shares during the last quarter. Capital Growth Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 92.0% in the third quarter. Capital Growth Management LP now owns 4,800,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $18,048,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Kinross Gold by 24.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 75,405,857 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $283,526,000 after acquiring an additional 14,955,650 shares in the last quarter. 55.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KGC stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.27. 5,814,635 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,007,722. The company has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.21 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.29. Kinross Gold Co. has a 1 year low of $3.00 and a 1 year high of $5.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Kinross Gold ( NYSE:KGC Get Rating ) (TSE:K) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The mining company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $962.80 million. Kinross Gold had a positive return on equity of 4.58% and a negative net margin of 17.18%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 7th. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -25.53%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KGC. Bank of America lowered Kinross Gold from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $4.70 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. TD Securities cut their price objective on Kinross Gold from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kinross Gold in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays cut Kinross Gold from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Kinross Gold from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kinross Gold has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.33.

Kinross Gold Corp. engages in the production, acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties. Its mining operations are in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. The firm operates through the following business segments: Fort Knox, Round Mountain, Bald Mountain, Kupol, Paracatu, Tasiast, Chirano, and Corporate & Other.

