Polunin Capital Partners Ltd Reduces Stock Position in Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU)

Polunin Capital Partners Ltd cut its position in shares of Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 544,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,900 shares during the period. Centerra Gold makes up 0.7% of Polunin Capital Partners Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd owned about 0.25% of Centerra Gold worth $2,817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGAU. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Centerra Gold during the third quarter worth $41,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Centerra Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Centerra Gold by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 17,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 4,281 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Centerra Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in Centerra Gold by 431.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 18,295 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CGAU shares. TheStreet cut shares of Centerra Gold from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$7.75 to C$10.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th.

Shares of NYSE CGAU traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.85. The stock had a trading volume of 51,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,378. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.90. Centerra Gold Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.77 and a 1 year high of $8.82.

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $208.30 million for the quarter. Centerra Gold had a negative net margin of 9.08% and a negative return on equity of 0.47%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Centerra Gold Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th were paid a $0.053 dividend. This is an increase from Centerra Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 13th. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -46.67%.

Centerra Gold, Inc engages in the operation, development, exploration and acquisition of gold and copper properties. It operates through the following segments: Kumtor, Mount Milligan, and Öksüt. The company was founded on November 7, 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

