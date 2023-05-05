Popular Capital Trust II PFD GTD 6.125% (NASDAQ:BPOPM) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.13

Popular Capital Trust II PFD GTD 6.125% (NASDAQ:BPOPM – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, May 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.1276 per share on Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th.

Popular Capital Trust II PFD GTD 6.125% Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BPOPM traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.95. 2,041 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,754. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.17. Popular Capital Trust II PFD GTD 6.125% has a 12 month low of $20.61 and a 12 month high of $27.41.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Popular Capital Trust II PFD GTD 6.125% Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Popular Capital Trust II PFD GTD 6.125% and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.