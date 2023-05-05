Post (NYSE:POST) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.42 EPS

Post (NYSE:POST – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.42, Briefing.com reports. Post had a return on equity of 5.36% and a net margin of 14.30%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Post Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of POST traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $90.14. 900,652 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 439,115. The company has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $89.05 and its 200-day moving average is $90.42. Post has a 52 week low of $74.09 and a 52 week high of $98.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.79.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on POST. UBS Group upgraded Post from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Post in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $106.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Post in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on Post in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Post from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.00.

Insider Transactions at Post

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Post

In related news, Director David P. Skarie sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.74, for a total transaction of $224,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,815,565.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in POST. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Post by 98,990.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,108,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,394,000 after acquiring an additional 6,102,787 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Post in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,259,000. Baupost Group LLC MA bought a new stake in shares of Post in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,200,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Post by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 364,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,228,000 after purchasing an additional 92,140 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Post by 290.5% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 104,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,591,000 after purchasing an additional 77,613 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.40% of the company’s stock.

About Post

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company. The firm engages in the operation of center-of-the-store, refrigerated, food service, food ingredient, active nutrition, and private brand food categories. It operates through the following segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail and BellRing Brands.

