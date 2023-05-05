Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Powell Industries from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday.

POWL stock opened at $48.13 on Thursday. Powell Industries has a 1 year low of $20.17 and a 1 year high of $49.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $569.86 million, a PE ratio of 21.02 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.01 and its 200-day moving average is $36.51.

Powell Industries ( NASDAQ:POWL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. Powell Industries had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 9.16%. The business had revenue of $126.86 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.262 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Powell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.85%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Powell Industries by 2.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 214,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,159,000 after buying an additional 4,612 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Powell Industries by 31.6% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Powell Industries by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Powell Industries by 17.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Powell Industries by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 625,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,153,000 after buying an additional 30,476 shares in the last quarter. 62.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Powell Industries, Inc engages in the development, design, manufacture and provision of services of custom-engineered products and systems. Its products include integrated power control room substation, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, traditional and arc-resistant distribution switch gear and control gear, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers and bus duct systems.

