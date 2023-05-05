Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.43-$2.55 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.55. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.34 billion-$1.39 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.40 billion.

Shares of NASDAQ PINC traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.85. 467,624 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 598,667. Premier has a 52 week low of $25.91 and a 52 week high of $38.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 17.31, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.83.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $359.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $358.36 million. Premier had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 11.82%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Premier will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Premier’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.55%.

PINC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Premier from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Premier from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Premier from $31.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Premier from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Premier from $46.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Premier currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $37.22.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PINC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Premier by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Premier by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 806,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,705,000 after purchasing an additional 6,673 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Premier by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Premier by 3,921.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 6,548 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Premier by 1,174.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 13,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 12,240 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.93% of the company’s stock.

Premier, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare improvement solutions. It operates through the Supply Chain Services and Performance Services segments. The Supply Chain Services segment includes healthcare group purchasing organization (GPO) programs in the United States, supply chain co-management, and direct sourcing activities.

