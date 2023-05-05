Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC Purchases Shares of 1,000 Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 125.4% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 990.1% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the period. CNB Bank raised its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 7,335.7% in the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 36.2% in the 4th quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of Weyerhaeuser stock opened at $29.01 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.24. Weyerhaeuser has a 1 year low of $27.36 and a 1 year high of $42.41. The company has a market capitalization of $21.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Weyerhaeuser Cuts Dividend

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.09. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 14.07%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is 44.44%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on WY shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Raymond James increased their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Weyerhaeuser currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.86.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

