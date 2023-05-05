Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.08

Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 4th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st.

Primo Water has a payout ratio of 31.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Primo Water to earn $0.97 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.0%.

Primo Water Trading Down 0.5 %

Primo Water stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.39. The stock had a trading volume of 103,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 795,798. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 76.11 and a beta of 1.05. Primo Water has a 12 month low of $12.15 and a 12 month high of $16.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.23.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Primo Water ( NYSE:PRMW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $533.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $547.69 million. Primo Water had a net margin of 1.34% and a return on equity of 7.25%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Primo Water will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 47,630 shares of Primo Water stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total transaction of $762,556.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,268,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,313,007.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Primo Water

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Primo Water by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,600,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,580,000 after acquiring an additional 2,296,515 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Primo Water in the fourth quarter valued at about $22,126,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Primo Water by 9.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,581,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,030,000 after buying an additional 1,031,066 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 85.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,678,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,913,000 after buying an additional 772,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in Primo Water in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,519,000. Institutional investors own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PRMW has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Primo Water in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered Primo Water from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Primo Water from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, CIBC cut Primo Water from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.33.

About Primo Water

Primo Water Corporation provides pure-play water solutions for residential and commercial customers. It offers bottled water, water dispensers, purified bottled water, self-service refill drinking water, premium spring, mineral water, sparkling and flavored water, filtration equipment, and coffee. The company offers its products under the Primo, Alhambra, Crystal Rock, Mountain Valley, Deep Rock, Hinckley Springs, Crystal Springs, Kentwood Springs, Mount Olympus, Pureflo, Nursery, Sierra Springs, Sparkletts, Clear Mountain Natural Spring Water, Earth2O, Renü, and Water Event Pure Water Solutions brands in the United States; Canadian Springs and Labrador Source brands in Canada; and Decantae, Eden, Eden Springs, Chateaud'eau, and Mey Eden brands in Europe and Israel.

