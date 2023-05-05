Private Capital Advisors Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP)

Private Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 222,130 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $11,251,000. Icahn Enterprises makes up 1.9% of Private Capital Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IEP. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Icahn Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Icahn Enterprises by 140.8% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 513 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in Icahn Enterprises by 161.9% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,941 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Icahn Enterprises in the 2nd quarter worth about $131,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Icahn Enterprises by 132.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,430 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956 shares in the last quarter. 86.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Icahn Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

IEP traded up $5.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.19. The company had a trading volume of 2,680,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,021,327. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 6.79 and a current ratio of 6.79. Icahn Enterprises L.P. has a 12-month low of $28.29 and a 12-month high of $55.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.06. The company has a market cap of $12.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.67 and a beta of 0.75.

Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The conglomerate reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.89). Icahn Enterprises had a negative net margin of 1.41% and a negative return on equity of 1.86%. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Icahn Enterprises L.P. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 10th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 22.73%. Icahn Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,739.09%.

About Icahn Enterprises

(Get Rating)

Icahn Enterprises LP operates as holding company. It operates through following eight business segments: Investment, Automotive, Energy, Food Packaging, Metals, Real Estate, Home Fashion, and Pharma. The Investment segment consists of various private investment funds. The Automotive segment holds ownership in Icahn Automotive Group LLC.

