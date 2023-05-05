Private Capital Advisors Inc. Sells 7,232 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Private Capital Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,471 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 7,232 shares during the quarter. Danaher accounts for 3.3% of Private Capital Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Private Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $18,970,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Private Ocean LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 1,485.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 111 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its stake in Danaher by 5,850.0% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 119 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 157.7% during the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 77.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Danaher Stock Performance

Danaher stock traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $241.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 254,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,804,270. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $227.00 and a 12-month high of $303.82. The company has a market capitalization of $178.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.11, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $246.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $256.73.

Danaher Increases Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.06 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 22.40% and a return on equity of 16.70%. Danaher’s revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.76 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 9.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a positive change from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Danaher’s payout ratio is 11.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Danaher in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Danaher from $300.00 to $270.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Danaher from $325.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. SVB Securities initiated coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $294.06.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.19, for a total value of $121,095.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,529 shares in the company, valued at $1,823,448.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Biotechnology, Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental and Applied Solutions. The Biotechnology segment includes the bioprocessing and discovery and medical businesses and offers a range of tools, consumables, and services.

