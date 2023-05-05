Private Capital Advisors Inc. Takes $851,000 Position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Private Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,657 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $851,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LULU. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,696,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 48.4% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,647 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 2.5% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 4,022 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 6.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,251 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the first quarter valued at approximately $774,000. Institutional investors own 82.04% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Performance

NASDAQ LULU traded up $2.33 on Friday, reaching $384.39. 376,791 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,807,112. The firm has a market cap of $48.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $340.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $331.50. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $251.51 and a fifty-two week high of $387.68.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lululemon Athletica

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The apparel retailer reported $4.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.26 by $0.14. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 44.01%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 11.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 17,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.00, for a total value of $6,278,166.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,539,324. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LULU shares. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $516.00 to $488.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Citigroup raised shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $350.00 to $440.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $335.00 to $399.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $404.50.

About Lululemon Athletica

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the business of designing, distributing, and retailing technical athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer, and Other. The company was founded by Dennis James Wilson in 1998 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

