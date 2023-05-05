Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank cut its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,751,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 248,090 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.41% of Prologis worth $422,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 14.7% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 5.3% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 21,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 87.7% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 41.8% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 241,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,952,000 after purchasing an additional 71,112 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 38.8% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. 75.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Prologis alerts:

Prologis Stock Performance

NYSE:PLD opened at $126.70 on Friday. Prologis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $98.03 and a twelve month high of $144.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $121.63 and a 200-day moving average of $118.87. The firm has a market cap of $117.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.00.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.71). Prologis had a net margin of 41.06% and a return on equity of 5.54%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 105.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PLD. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Prologis from $162.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Prologis from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Prologis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Prologis in a report on Monday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.90.

About Prologis

(Get Rating)

Prologis, Inc engages in providing logistics solutions and services. It operates through the Real Estate and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate segment includes rental operations and development. The Strategic Capital segment represents the management of co-investment ventures and other unconsolidated entities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.