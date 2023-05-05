ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Stock Price Down 5.1%

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ – Get Rating) shares dropped 5.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $29.17 and last traded at $29.22. Approximately 42,082,244 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 133,605,891 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.78.
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.72.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.204 per share. This is a boost from ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 22nd.
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.
