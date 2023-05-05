ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Stock Price Down 5.1%

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ – Get Rating) shares dropped 5.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $29.17 and last traded at $29.22. Approximately 42,082,244 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 133,605,891 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.78.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Stock Down 6.6 %

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.72.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.204 per share. This is a boost from ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 22nd.

Institutional Trading of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel lifted its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 229.4% in the 3rd quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 108.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. PayPay Securities Corp acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the third quarter valued at $92,000.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

