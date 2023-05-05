ProSiebenSat.1 Media (OTCMKTS:PBSFY) Cut to Sell at Societe Generale

Societe Generale lowered shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media (OTCMKTS:PBSFY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on PBSFY. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media from €8.80 ($9.67) to €11.00 ($12.09) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. BNP Paribas downgraded ProSiebenSat.1 Media from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America cut ProSiebenSat.1 Media from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ProSiebenSat.1 Media currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.96.

OTCMKTS:PBSFY opened at $2.04 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.43 and its 200 day moving average is $2.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. ProSiebenSat.1 Media has a 52-week low of $1.53 and a 52-week high of $2.85.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE is a mass media and digital company. It operates through the following segments: Entertainment, Dating, and Commerce & Ventures. The Entertainment segment represents the company’s business with focus on the Seven.One Entertainment Group, which provides multi-platform digital media to audiences in Germany, Austria, and Switzerland.

