Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) Reaches New 12-Month High at $26.08

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $26.08 and last traded at $25.72, with a volume of 136010 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $23.60.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of analysts have commented on PTGX shares. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Protagonist Therapeutics from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Protagonist Therapeutics from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Protagonist Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th.
Protagonist Therapeutics Stock Performance
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.27. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -9.89 and a beta of 1.96.
About Protagonist Therapeutics
Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering and developing peptide-based therapeutic drugs to address unmet medical needs. Its product pipeline includes PTG-300, PTG-200, and PN-943. The company was founded by Mark L. Smythe on August 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.
