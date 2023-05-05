Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) Reaches New 12-Month High at $26.08

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $26.08 and last traded at $25.72, with a volume of 136010 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $23.60.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on PTGX shares. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Protagonist Therapeutics from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Protagonist Therapeutics from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Protagonist Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th.

Protagonist Therapeutics Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.27. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -9.89 and a beta of 1.96.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Protagonist Therapeutics

About Protagonist Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 108.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,776,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,600,000 after purchasing an additional 3,519,461 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,942,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,807,000 after purchasing an additional 208,002 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,438,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,604,000 after purchasing an additional 210,942 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 78.5% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,454,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,868,000 after purchasing an additional 639,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,077,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,753,000 after purchasing an additional 256,788 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering and developing peptide-based therapeutic drugs to address unmet medical needs. Its product pipeline includes PTG-300, PTG-200, and PN-943. The company was founded by Mark L. Smythe on August 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

