Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) Trading Up 11.6% After Analyst Upgrade

Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 11.6% during mid-day trading on Friday after HC Wainwright raised their price target on the stock from $75.00 to $90.00. The company traded as high as $78.50 and last traded at $78.28. 664,577 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 37% from the average session volume of 486,361 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.16.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. SVB Securities began coverage on Prothena in a report on Monday, April 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on Prothena from $76.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Prothena in a report on Friday, January 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Prothena in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Prothena in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.89.

In other news, insider Michael J. Malecek sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.46, for a total transaction of $267,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Michael J. Malecek sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.46, for a total transaction of $267,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Tran Nguyen sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.34, for a total value of $533,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,200 shares in the company, valued at $170,688. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,728,200 in the last ninety days. 28.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Prothena by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,205,903 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $193,156,000 after purchasing an additional 223,962 shares in the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP increased its stake in shares of Prothena by 50.1% in the 4th quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 2,953,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $177,918,000 after purchasing an additional 986,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Prothena by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,367,583 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $86,583,000 after purchasing an additional 394,633 shares in the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Prothena by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,838,548 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $67,236,000 after purchasing an additional 215,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Prothena by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,505,156 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,044,000 after buying an additional 6,619 shares in the last quarter. 91.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of -30.07 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.31.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by ($0.06). Prothena had a negative return on equity of 24.98% and a negative net margin of 216.95%. The business had revenue of $2.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.78) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 88.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Prothena Co. plc will post -3.71 EPS for the current year.

Prothena Corp. Plc is a clinical-stage neuroscience company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapies to change the course of devastating diseases. The firm’s clinical pipeline includes both wholly-owned and partnered programs being developed for the potential treatment of diseases including AL amyloidosis, ATTR amyloidosis, Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease and other neurodegenerative diseases.

