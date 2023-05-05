Proton Price Hits $0.0012 on Top Exchanges (XPR)

Proton (XPR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 5th. One Proton coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. Proton has a market capitalization of $20.04 million and approximately $1.20 million worth of Proton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Proton has traded 5.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Proton Coin Profile

Proton was first traded on March 22nd, 2020. Proton’s total supply is 28,030,198,382 coins and its circulating supply is 16,917,308,287 coins. The Reddit community for Proton is https://reddit.com/r/protonchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Proton is blog.protonchain.com. The official website for Proton is www.proton.org. Proton’s official Twitter account is @protonxpr and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Proton

According to CryptoCompare, “Proton (XPR) is a new public blockchain and smart contract platform designed for both consumer applications and peer-peer payments. It is built around a secure identity and financial settlements layer that allows users to directly link real identity and fiat accounts, pull funds and buy crypto, and use that crypto seamlessly in apps.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Proton directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Proton should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Proton using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

