Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) CEO George Lista Acquires 1,500 Shares

Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS – Get Rating) CEO George Lista bought 1,500 shares of Provident Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.66 per share, with a total value of $23,490.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 6,741 shares in the company, valued at $105,564.06. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

George Lista also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 10th, George Lista purchased 1,500 shares of Provident Financial Services stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.62 per share, for a total transaction of $30,930.00.

Provident Financial Services Stock Up 4.2 %

Provident Financial Services stock traded up $0.63 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.78. 703,231 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 528,211. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.43 and its 200 day moving average is $21.27. Provident Financial Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.54 and a 52 week high of $25.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Provident Financial Services Announces Dividend

Provident Financial Services ( NYSE:PFS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.05). Provident Financial Services had a net margin of 28.77% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The firm had revenue of $130.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Provident Financial Services, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. Provident Financial Services’s payout ratio is 41.56%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PFS. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,351,187 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $265,617,000 after purchasing an additional 70,302 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Provident Financial Services by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,217,716 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $160,245,000 after purchasing an additional 124,787 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Provident Financial Services by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,730,105 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $122,395,000 after purchasing an additional 150,420 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Provident Financial Services by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,308,850 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $64,523,000 after buying an additional 52,539 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Provident Financial Services by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,950,448 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $41,662,000 after buying an additional 130,664 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PFS shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Provident Financial Services from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Provident Financial Services from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Provident Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.25.

Provident Financial Services Company Profile

Provident Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individual and corporate customers in Northern and Central New Jersey and Eastern Pennsylvania. The company was founded on January 15, 2003 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

