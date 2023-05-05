Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.36 EPS

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by ($0.36), Briefing.com reports. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 0.09%. The business had revenue of $15.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.17 earnings per share.

Prudential Financial Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of Prudential Financial stock opened at $79.11 on Friday. Prudential Financial has a 52-week low of $75.37 and a 52-week high of $110.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.62. The firm has a market cap of $29.03 billion, a PE ratio of 879.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.38.

Prudential Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a $1.25 dividend. This is an increase from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.32%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5,555.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PRU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Prudential Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on Prudential Financial from $104.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Prudential Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $98.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $106.00 target price on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.83.

Prudential Financial declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 7th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 4,126 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.20, for a total value of $409,299.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,241 shares in the company, valued at $1,214,307.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 11,405 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.95, for a total transaction of $1,151,334.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,241,685. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 4,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.20, for a total value of $409,299.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,214,307.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Prudential Financial

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Prudential Financial by 104,987.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,450,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,740,000 after purchasing an additional 2,448,301 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $172,363,000. Cowa LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 9,930.2% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 771,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $912,000 after acquiring an additional 764,129 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its stake in Prudential Financial by 2,197.4% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 690,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,560,000 after acquiring an additional 660,142 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi lifted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 1,515,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $151,408,000 after purchasing an additional 424,846 shares during the last quarter. 56.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, U.S. Businesses, International Businesses, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

Further Reading

