Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.40-$3.50 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.44. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They set a neutral rating and a $60.50 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a c rating to a b rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $67.25.

Public Service Enterprise Group Trading Up 0.5 %

Public Service Enterprise Group stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $63.51. 1,916,125 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,470,384. Public Service Enterprise Group has a fifty-two week low of $52.51 and a fifty-two week high of $70.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.83, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Public Service Enterprise Group Announces Dividend

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.18. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. Public Service Enterprise Group’s revenue was up 62.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 110.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Public Service Enterprise Group

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, COO Eric Carr sold 7,105 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.63, for a total transaction of $409,461.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,482 shares in the company, valued at $373,557.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 619,859 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,895,000 after purchasing an additional 13,064 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 28,357 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,737,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 14,993 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $919,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,483,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 278,652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,073,000 after acquiring an additional 14,164 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

(Get Rating)

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is an energy company, which engages in the business of regulated electric and gas utility, and nuclear generation. Its products and services include energy, capacity, ancillary services, and emissions allowances and congestion credits. The firm operates through the Public Service Electric and Gas Company (PSE&G) and PSEG Power segments.

Featured Stories

