Puma (ETR:PUM) Stock Price Down 2.2%

Shares of Puma Se (ETR:PUM – Get Rating) fell 2.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as €51.70 ($56.81) and last traded at €51.78 ($56.90). 387,213 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 2,022% from the average session volume of 18,248 shares. The stock had previously closed at €52.96 ($58.20).

PUM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €57.00 ($62.64) price target on shares of Puma in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €73.00 ($80.22) target price on shares of Puma in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Berenberg Bank set a €70.00 ($76.92) price target on shares of Puma in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Baader Bank set a €70.00 ($76.92) price objective on shares of Puma in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €65.00 ($71.43) target price on Puma in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.36, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.29, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €54.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €54.78.

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Greater China, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

