Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Lifted by Zacks Research

Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) – Zacks Research upped their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Alaska Air Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 2nd. Zacks Research analyst M. Basu now anticipates that the transportation company will post earnings of $1.74 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.64. The consensus estimate for Alaska Air Group’s current full-year earnings is $6.29 per share.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Alaska Air Group from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Alaska Air Group from $57.50 to $58.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Alaska Air Group from $71.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Raymond James upgraded Alaska Air Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Alaska Air Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alaska Air Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.77.

Alaska Air Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ALK opened at $42.09 on Friday. Alaska Air Group has a twelve month low of $37.19 and a twelve month high of $53.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.33.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The transportation company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 0.58%. The business’s revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.33) earnings per share.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 207.2% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 728 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 1,873.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 671 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank increased its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 250.0% during the 4th quarter. First Command Bank now owns 700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 174.4% during the 4th quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 741 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 416.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 568 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. 77.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.58, for a total transaction of $170,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,452,882.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes scheduled air transportation on Alaska’s Boeing and Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Mexico, Costa Rica and Belize.

