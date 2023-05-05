Q4 2023 Earnings Estimate for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Issued By SVB Leerink (NASDAQ:ARWR)

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Rating) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink cut their Q4 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 2nd. SVB Leerink analyst M. Foroohar now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.33. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($2.38) per share.

Get Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $1.10. The business had revenue of $146.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.48 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 33.49% and a negative net margin of 53.83%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on ARWR. SVB Securities upgraded Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $21.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Finally, 500.com restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.15.

ARWR stock opened at $40.05 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.18. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $23.09 and a 1-year high of $48.48.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 94.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 720 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,467 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

In other Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news, Director Adeoye Y. Olukotun sold 11,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.65, for a total value of $370,577.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,857.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Douglas B. Given sold 875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.62, for a total value of $28,542.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $424,060. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Adeoye Y. Olukotun sold 11,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.65, for a total value of $370,577.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,857.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of medicines that treat intractable diseases by silencing the genes that cause them. The firms preclinical stage drug candidates include ARO-ANG3, ARO-AAT, ARO-APOC3, ARO-HIF2, ARO-HSD, ARO-Lung2, ARO-COV, and ARO-ENaC.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.