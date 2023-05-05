Q4 2023 EPS Estimates for Perficient, Inc. Raised by Analyst (NASDAQ:PRFT)

Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) – William Blair increased their Q4 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Perficient in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 2nd. William Blair analyst M. Nolan now anticipates that the digital transformation consultancy will post earnings per share of $1.12 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.11. The consensus estimate for Perficient’s current full-year earnings is $4.06 per share.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on PRFT. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Perficient from $81.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. National Alliance Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Perficient in a report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Perficient in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Perficient from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Perficient from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Perficient presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.00.

NASDAQ PRFT opened at $74.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Perficient has a 12-month low of $59.78 and a 12-month high of $110.28. The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 25.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $69.17 and its 200-day moving average is $70.78.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $232.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.73 million. Perficient had a return on equity of 32.14% and a net margin of 11.38%.

In other news, COO Thomas J. Hogan sold 9,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.23, for a total value of $715,077.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 133,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,668,129.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Perficient by 112,600.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,011,600 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $838,770,000 after buying an additional 12,000,942 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Perficient by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,930,813 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $255,582,000 after buying an additional 49,373 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Perficient by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,347,413 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $148,336,000 after buying an additional 75,164 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Perficient by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,126,049 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $73,216,000 after buying an additional 22,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneva Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Perficient by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 939,379 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $65,597,000 after buying an additional 13,973 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Perficient, Inc engages in the provision of digital consultancy services. Its service categories include strategy and consulting, data and intelligence, platforms and technology, customer experience and digital marketing, innovation, and product development, and optimized global delivery. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in St.

