Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) Price Target Raised to $140.00

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

QRVO has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Qorvo from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Qorvo from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Qorvo from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Qorvo from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Qorvo in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $108.78.

Qorvo Stock Performance

QRVO opened at $93.99 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 2.28. Qorvo has a 1-year low of $75.38 and a 1-year high of $114.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $96.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.43.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Qorvo

Qorvo ( NASDAQ:QRVO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $632.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $621.35 million. Qorvo had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 2.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.03 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Qorvo will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QRVO. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qorvo in the first quarter worth $40,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Qorvo by 23.2% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Qorvo by 4.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,508 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in Qorvo by 10.4% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,979 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Qorvo by 18.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 120,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,024,000 after purchasing an additional 18,397 shares in the last quarter. 86.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplying cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

Featured Stories

