QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Price Target Lowered to $140.00 at Barclays

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Barclays from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on QCOM. KeyCorp upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of QUALCOMM from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $150.60.

QUALCOMM Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM opened at $106.58 on Thursday. QUALCOMM has a 1 year low of $101.93 and a 1 year high of $156.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $120.25 and its 200 day moving average is $120.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.25.

QUALCOMM Increases Dividend

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $9.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.57 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 25.67% and a return on equity of 57.99%. QUALCOMM’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.96 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that QUALCOMM will post 8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.90%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other QUALCOMM news, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.05, for a total value of $310,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $571,250.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On QUALCOMM

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. TD Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 118.8% in the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 221 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Sycomore Asset Management increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 230 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 70.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

