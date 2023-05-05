Quilter Plc Acquires 32,626 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Quilter Plc raised its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 328,703 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,626 shares during the period. Palo Alto Networks comprises 1.5% of Quilter Plc’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Quilter Plc owned about 0.11% of Palo Alto Networks worth $45,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 61.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 55 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,961 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,843,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 6.5% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 425 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 6.4% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 452 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 0.9% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 4,797 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,986,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palo Alto Networks

In other Palo Alto Networks news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 13,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.42, for a total transaction of $2,779,596.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,177,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,110,214.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.57, for a total transaction of $6,572,520.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,702,898 shares in the company, valued at $310,898,087.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 13,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.42, for a total transaction of $2,779,596.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,177,193 shares in the company, valued at $237,110,214.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 226,380 shares of company stock valued at $42,993,446 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Palo Alto Networks Price Performance

Several research firms recently commented on PANW. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Palo Alto Networks from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $223.45.

PANW stock traded up $4.07 on Friday, hitting $183.08. 1,231,483 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,049,593. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $132.22 and a twelve month high of $203.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $192.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $174.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,441.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.17.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The network technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.22. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 0.56% and a return on equity of 36.62%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Israel, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Nir Zuk in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

