Quilter Plc Boosts Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Quilter Plc grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 379,001 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 26,808 shares during the period. Union Pacific makes up approximately 2.6% of Quilter Plc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Quilter Plc’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $78,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UNP. MAS Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its position in Union Pacific by 3.8% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 16,608 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,537,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at $569,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 3.7% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 47,144 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $12,880,000 after buying an additional 1,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 10.1% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,745 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on UNP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $207.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $203.00 to $202.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $210.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $222.00 to $218.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.56.

Insider Buying and Selling

Union Pacific Price Performance

In related news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total transaction of $532,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,324,040. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:UNP traded up $3.74 on Friday, hitting $200.80. The stock had a trading volume of 553,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,318,663. The company has a market capitalization of $122.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $197.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $203.52. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $183.69 and a twelve month high of $242.35.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.03 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.91% and a return on equity of 57.75%. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.57 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.94%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

Further Reading

