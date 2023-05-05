Quilter Plc Buys 2,115 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Quilter Plc increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 89,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,115 shares during the period. Quilter Plc’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $13,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. United Bank raised its position in Ecolab by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 4,149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 73,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,920,000 after acquiring an additional 10,676 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ecolab news, EVP Larry L. Berger sold 4,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.95, for a total value of $717,631.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,027,423.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Price Performance

Shares of Ecolab stock traded up $0.69 during trading on Friday, reaching $173.05. 226,503 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,128,910. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.17. Ecolab Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.04 and a 1-year high of $179.76. The company has a market cap of $49.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.66, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $162.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $154.28.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.02. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.05% and a net margin of 7.96%. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. Ecolab’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Ecolab Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is presently 52.48%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ECL. Mizuho boosted their target price on Ecolab from $163.00 to $177.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on Ecolab in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Ecolab from $167.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Thursday. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Ecolab from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.20.

About Ecolab

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

Featured Articles

