Quilter Plc Buys 2,672 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Quilter Plc increased its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 156,367 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,672 shares during the period. Intuit comprises approximately 2.0% of Quilter Plc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Quilter Plc owned 0.06% of Intuit worth $60,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its position in shares of Intuit by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 54,443 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $21,190,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Intuit by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 248,879 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $96,005,000 after buying an additional 7,983 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in Intuit by 132.2% during the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 908 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 14,604 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,684,000 after acquiring an additional 3,052 shares during the period. Finally, Peterson Wealth Management bought a new stake in Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. 82.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

INTU stock traded up $12.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $435.32. The company had a trading volume of 381,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,533,518. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $122.13 billion, a PE ratio of 61.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $426.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $409.48. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $339.36 and a 12 month high of $490.83.

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.76. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th were given a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. Intuit’s payout ratio is 45.75%.

In related news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 500 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.16, for a total transaction of $206,580.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,781 shares in the company, valued at $735,837.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.16, for a total value of $206,580.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $735,837.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Eve B. Burton sold 4,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.57, for a total transaction of $1,872,655.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,328 shares of company stock valued at $3,019,323 over the last ninety days. 3.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

INTU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Intuit from $459.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $444.00 price objective for the company. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Intuit in a research report on Monday, April 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $530.00 target price for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $457.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Intuit from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $483.53.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

