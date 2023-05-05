Quilter Plc Decreases Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Quilter Plc cut its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 25,767 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. Quilter Plc’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $3,905,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 36,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711 shares during the last quarter. Deuterium Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth $675,000. Autumn Glory Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 38.9% during the third quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC now owns 10,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 3,070 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 33,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 9.4% in the third quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 28,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,586,000 after acquiring an additional 2,445 shares in the last quarter. 62.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 13,697 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.76, for a total value of $2,133,444.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,536.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 13,697 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.76, for a total transaction of $2,133,444.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,536.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 709 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total transaction of $97,374.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,400,593.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 99,424 shares of company stock worth $15,416,750. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock traded up $0.52 on Friday, reaching $156.03. The stock had a trading volume of 1,263,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,552,908. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $147.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.59. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $122.18 and a fifty-two week high of $158.11. The stock has a market cap of $367.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.41.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 32.18%. The business had revenue of $20.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a $0.9407 dividend. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.51%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $168.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.13.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

