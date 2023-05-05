Quilter Plc Has $20.12 Million Stock Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Quilter Plc lessened its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 128,249 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,210 shares during the period. Quilter Plc’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $20,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Waste Management by 534.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,344 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 2,817 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 0.7% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 53,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,411,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 0.6% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 358,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,842,000 after purchasing an additional 2,309 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 83.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 680 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 44.8% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 33,030 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,234,000 after acquiring an additional 10,212 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $31,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 64,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,969,135. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 7,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $1,164,825.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,214,010. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $31,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,317 shares in the company, valued at $9,969,135. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,743 shares of company stock worth $4,762,320 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Price Performance

NYSE WM traded up $1.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $169.04. The company had a trading volume of 288,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,798,437. The company has a market capitalization of $68.77 billion, a PE ratio of 30.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $158.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $158.25. Waste Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $138.89 and a twelve month high of $175.98.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. Waste Management had a return on equity of 33.23% and a net margin of 11.33%. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. This is a positive change from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Waste Management’s payout ratio is currently 51.28%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on Waste Management from $180.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 30th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Waste Management from $167.00 to $166.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 6th. 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $171.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Waste Management has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.67.

Waste Management Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: East Tier, West Tier, and Other. The East Tier segment consists of Eastern U.S., the Great Lakes Region, and Canada. The West Tier segment includes the upper Midwest region and British Columbia, Canada.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.