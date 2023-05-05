Quilter Plc Has $5.04 Million Stock Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Quilter Plc lowered its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,749 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 2,913 shares during the period. Quilter Plc’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $5,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COP. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 4.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 25,399 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,540,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.9% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 512,126 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $51,213,000 after purchasing an additional 9,313 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 59.1% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,810 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 21.3% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 14,063 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,406,000 after buying an additional 2,465 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on COP shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Capital One Financial downgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.11.

ConocoPhillips Stock Up 2.2 %

ConocoPhillips stock traded up $2.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $99.50. 1,681,172 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,503,456. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $78.30 and a 52-week high of $138.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $102.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.36. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 35.30%. The business had revenue of $15.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 10.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 15th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 14.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling at ConocoPhillips

In related news, Director R A. Walker bought 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $104.50 per share, for a total transaction of $501,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,800 shares in the company, valued at $2,382,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

