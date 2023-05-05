Quilter Plc Increases Stock Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Quilter Plc boosted its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 72,371 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the quarter. Quilter Plc’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $24,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in S&P Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 141 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in S&P Global by 51.6% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 141 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in S&P Global by 23.9% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 228 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. 87.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at S&P Global

In other S&P Global news, insider Saugata Saha sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.47, for a total value of $277,102.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,232,921.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other S&P Global news, insider Saugata Saha sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.47, for a total value of $277,102.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,232,921.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 820 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.81, for a total transaction of $297,504.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $779,315.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,269 shares of company stock worth $6,587,360 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Price Performance

SPGI traded up $6.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $353.89. 238,606 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,325,853. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $342.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $344.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $279.32 and a one year high of $395.80.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 23.50% and a return on equity of 10.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.89 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.5 EPS for the current year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.35%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SPGI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on S&P Global from $393.00 to $401.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Raymond James upped their price objective on S&P Global from $398.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $434.00 price objective on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on S&P Global from $385.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, S&P Global presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $394.50.

About S&P Global

(Get Rating)

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions. The Market Intelligence segment provides multi-asset-class data and analytics integrated with purpose-built workflow solutions.

Featured Articles

