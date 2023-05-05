Quilter Plc Purchases 137 Shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Quilter Plc increased its position in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,297 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the quarter. Quilter Plc’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $2,984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,257,157 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $489,435,000 after acquiring an additional 99,453 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Dolby Laboratories by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,100,832 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $78,776,000 after purchasing an additional 34,834 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Dolby Laboratories by 320.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,081,747 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $84,614,000 after purchasing an additional 824,296 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Dolby Laboratories by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 748,067 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $58,513,000 after purchasing an additional 51,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Dolby Laboratories by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 637,528 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $41,535,000 after purchasing an additional 25,742 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Dolby Laboratories

In related news, Director Peter C. Gotcher sold 6,288 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.88, for a total transaction of $533,725.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,176,549.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Ryan Nicholson sold 6,979 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.56, for a total transaction of $590,144.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,607,739.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Peter C. Gotcher sold 6,288 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.88, for a total transaction of $533,725.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,176,549.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 167,313 shares of company stock valued at $14,026,595 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 39.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Dolby Laboratories Price Performance

Several research firms have issued reports on DLB. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Dolby Laboratories from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 target price on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dolby Laboratories has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.67.

Shares of Dolby Laboratories stock traded up $1.70 during trading on Friday, hitting $83.52. 80,517 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 348,511. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $83.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.95. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.55 and a twelve month high of $88.06. The company has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a PE ratio of 44.23, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.00.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The electronics maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.31. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 14.83% and a return on equity of 9.46%. The business had revenue of $334.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.12 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

About Dolby Laboratories

Dolby Laboratories, Inc engages in the provision of audio and imaging technologies. It transforms entertainment and communications for content playback in movies, television, music, and gaming. Its products include Cinema Imaging Products, Cinema Audio Products, and other products such as 3-D kits, broadcast hardware and software, monitors, and solutions for hearing impaired consumers.

