Quilter Plc Reduces Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Quilter Plc cut its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 104 shares during the quarter. Quilter Plc’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DE. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 1.5% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC now owns 821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, IAM Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. IAM Advisory LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. 75.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $520.00 target price on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $364.00 to $398.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $522.00 to $537.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $459.86.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DE traded up $4.92 during trading on Friday, reaching $378.51. The stock had a trading volume of 926,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,549,923. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $283.81 and a 52 week high of $448.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $395.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $410.32.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $6.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by $1.02. Deere & Company had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 41.17%. The company had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.92 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 30.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.55%.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

